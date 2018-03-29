InVitae Corp (NVTA) Major Shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Acquires 1,111,111 Shares

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,111,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,686. The company has a market cap of $286.43, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.79. InVitae Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.18 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 180.85% and a negative return on equity of 124.43%. The business’s revenue was up 175.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. analysts predict that InVitae Corp will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

NVTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on InVitae from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on InVitae in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann cut their price target on InVitae from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on InVitae from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InVitae presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. State Street Corp lifted its position in InVitae by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 174,016 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in InVitae by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in InVitae by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in InVitae by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in InVitae by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 35,455 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation utilizes an integrated portfolio of laboratory processes, software tools and informatics capabilities to process deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)-containing samples, analyze information about patient-specific genetic variation and generate test reports for clinicians and their patients.

