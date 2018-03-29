Invitation Homes (INVH) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INVH. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $329.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.16 million. Invitation Homes had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is -146.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,966,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,318,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns and operates single-family homes for lease in the United States. The Company’s segment relates to acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments.

