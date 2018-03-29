Iomart Group (IOM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Iomart Group (LON:IOM) in a report published on Monday. They currently have a GBX 440 ($6.08) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 427 ($5.90) price target on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, FinnCap lifted their price target on shares of Iomart Group from GBX 400 ($5.53) to GBX 415 ($5.73) and gave the stock a corporate rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Iomart Group (LON IOM) opened at GBX 364.50 ($5.04) on Monday. Iomart Group has a 52 week low of GBX 280 ($3.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 420 ($5.80). The company has a market cap of $404.98 and a PE ratio of 3,037.50.

Iomart Group Company Profile

iomart Group plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing secure managed hosting and cloud services. The Company operates through two segments: Easyspace and Cloud Services. The Easyspace segment provides a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) companies.

