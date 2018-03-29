IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $247,000 in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,217 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,441,876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,350,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,791,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,716,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,977 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Oracle by 17.9% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 48,989,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427,501 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,098,104 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,110,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,206,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,015,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,120 shares during the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 15th. Vetr cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.82 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

In related news, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $85,493,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,522,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,590,815.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $5,743,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438 in the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE ORCL) opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $192,408.70, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.68%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

