IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

IQE (LON:IQE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.63) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IQE. Barclays initiated coverage on IQE in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 210 ($2.90) target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.69) price target on shares of IQE in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 188 ($2.60) price target on shares of IQE in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 181 ($2.50) price target on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on IQE in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.93) price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 181.57 ($2.51).

IQE (LON IQE) opened at GBX 128.33 ($1.77) on Tuesday. IQE has a 12 month low of GBX 45 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 181.50 ($2.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $1,080.00 and a P/E ratio of 6,416.25.

About IQE

IQE plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. The Company’s segments include wireless, photonics, Infra Red and CMOS++. The Company is the manufacturer and supplier of Compound Semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using a process called epitaxy.

