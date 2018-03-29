Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 6,613 Shares of iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (NASDAQ:TLT) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond by 518.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,661,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,043,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,268,000 after purchasing an additional 969,549 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,302,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,520,000 after purchasing an additional 116,049 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 895,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,544,000 after purchasing an additional 87,597 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 674,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after purchasing an additional 434,500 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (NASDAQ:TLT) traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,495,684. iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond has a 52 week low of $116.51 and a 52 week high of $129.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6,570.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of -0.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.239 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

About iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

