iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (IEI) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.23

News headlines about iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (NASDAQ:IEI) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.3669667670655 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.62. 532,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,706. iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a fifty-two week low of $119.68 and a fifty-two week high of $124.98.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/ishares-barclays-3-7-year-treasry-bnd-fd-iei-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

