iShares Inc. (DVYE) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Inc. (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,134 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.75% of iShares worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,654 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Inc. (DVYE) opened at $42.62 on Thursday. iShares Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $46.11.

