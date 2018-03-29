iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (FM) Holdings Lifted by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT owned 1.81% of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF worth $12,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 41.1% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 359,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 104,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Get iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, January 28th.

Shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA FM) opened at $34.74 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $36.19.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/ishares-msci-frontier-100-etf-fm-position-boosted-by-albion-financial-group-ut-updated.html.

iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.