SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9,067.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Index makes up 0.6% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moller Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 127,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,114,000. Finally, Hefty Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV) traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $263.22. 15,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,641,649. iShares S&P 500 Index has a 1-year low of $234.02 and a 1-year high of $288.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $158,180.00 and a P/E ratio of 11.65.

About iShares S&P 500 Index

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

