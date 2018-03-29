iShares S&P 500 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,760,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909,214 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value Index accounts for approximately 2.5% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 7.33% of iShares S&P 500 Value Index worth $1,115,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value Index in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value Index in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value Index alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IVE) opened at $108.08 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value Index has a 52 week low of $101.78 and a 52 week high of $121.12. The company has a market cap of $15,010.00 and a PE ratio of 13.73.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/ishares-sp-500-value-index-ive-is-envestnet-asset-management-inc-s-8th-largest-position-updated.html.

iShares S&P 500 Value Index Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.