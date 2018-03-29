iShares S&P 500 Value Index (IVE) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 130.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value Index were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value Index by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,761,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,659 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value Index by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,603,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,626,000 after acquiring an additional 214,419 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value Index by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,081,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,571,000 after acquiring an additional 187,622 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value Index by 648.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 988,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,975,000 after acquiring an additional 856,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value Index by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 478,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,710,000 after buying an additional 45,301 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value Index (IVE) opened at $108.08 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value Index has a one year low of $101.78 and a one year high of $121.12. The firm has a market cap of $15,010.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73.

iShares S&P 500 Value Index Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

