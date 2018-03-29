iShares S&P Europe 350 Index (NYSEARCA:IEV) Position Increased by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Europe 350 Index (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,734 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Europe 350 Index comprises about 3.1% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CKW Financial Group owned 0.48% of iShares S&P Europe 350 Index worth $14,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Europe 350 Index during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Europe 350 Index during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Europe 350 Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Europe 350 Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Europe 350 Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Europe 350 Index (NYSEARCA IEV) opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2,850.00 and a P/E ratio of -15.41. iShares S&P Europe 350 Index has a 1-year low of $41.21 and a 1-year high of $50.81.

iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

