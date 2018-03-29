iShares Trust (HEWJ) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,948,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,379,207 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.99% of iShares Trust worth $98,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares Trust by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Trust by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $5,400,000.

Shares of iShares Trust (NYSEARCA HEWJ) opened at $31.81 on Thursday. iShares Trust has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $35.29.

