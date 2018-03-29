Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in iShares Trust (ISTB)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Trust (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Trust worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Trust by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Trust by 499.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 43,197 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 39,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,978,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of iShares Trust (NASDAQ:ISTB) opened at $49.30 on Thursday. iShares Trust has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $50.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0935 per share. This is a boost from iShares Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st.

