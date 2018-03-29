iShares Trust (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Billeaud Capital Management Inc.

Billeaud Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Trust (BATS:USMV) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Trust accounts for approximately 0.3% of Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Trust were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. WealthShield LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

iShares Trust (BATS:USMV) opened at $51.28 on Thursday. iShares Trust has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

