IslaCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21.00 (ISL)

IslaCoin (CURRENCY:ISL) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, IslaCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One IslaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0926 or 0.00001301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IslaCoin has a total market capitalization of $140,127.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of IslaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IslaCoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00044492 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002660 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007568 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About IslaCoin

IslaCoin (ISL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. IslaCoin’s total supply is 1,513,704 coins. IslaCoin’s official Twitter account is @islacoin. IslaCoin’s official website is www.islacoin.net.

Buying and Selling IslaCoin

IslaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy IslaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IslaCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IslaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IslaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IslaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.