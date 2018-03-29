IslaCoin (CRYPTO:ISL) Trading Down 14.2% Over Last 24 Hours

IslaCoin (CURRENCY:ISL) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, IslaCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. IslaCoin has a market capitalization of $135,272.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of IslaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IslaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0894 or 0.00001301 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00040194 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

IslaCoin Profile

IslaCoin (CRYPTO:ISL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. IslaCoin’s total supply is 1,513,704 coins. The official website for IslaCoin is www.islacoin.net. IslaCoin’s official Twitter account is @islacoin.

IslaCoin Coin Trading

IslaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase IslaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IslaCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IslaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

