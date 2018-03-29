Ixcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.00 (CRYPTO:IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Ixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001480 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. Ixcoin has a market cap of $2.19 million and $21.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded down 31.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grantcoin (GRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000105 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ixcoin Coin Profile

Ixcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 7th, 2011. Ixcoin’s total supply is 20,999,088 coins. Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin.

Ixcoin Coin Trading

Ixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

