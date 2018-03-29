Ixcoin (IXC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15.00

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. Ixcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $15.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. One Ixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001509 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grantcoin (GRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000105 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Ixcoin

Ixcoin (IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 7th, 2011. Ixcoin’s total supply is 20,999,088 coins. Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin.

Ixcoin Coin Trading

Ixcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

