J. Goldman & Co LP Takes Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 116,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 516.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.02.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.54. The company had a trading volume of 475,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,768,844. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10,607.51, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $727,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $36,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,276. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The Company is engaged in the design, development and sale of integrated circuits. The Company develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) devices. It also develops integrated hardware platforms along with software that incorporates digital computing technologies designed and configured to provide an optimized computing solution.

