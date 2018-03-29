273,000 Shares in Otonomy Inc (OTIC) Purchased by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 273,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned approximately 0.90% of Otonomy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,053,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 4th quarter worth $1,469,000. Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 4th quarter worth $3,345,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 250,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 176,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Otonomy by 625.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 351,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 302,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

OTIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray upgraded Otonomy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otonomy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ OTIC) traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.17. 41,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.84, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.94. Otonomy Inc has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 7,292.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. Otonomy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Otonomy Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Otonomy Profile

Otonomy, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear. The Company’s product candidates include OTIPRIO, OTO-104 and OTO-311. OTIPRIO is a single-dose, physician-administered antibacterial, which is used for the treatment of pediatric patients with bilateral otitis media with effusion undergoing tympanostomy tube placement (TTP) surgery and is available for commercial purchase.

