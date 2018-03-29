J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) Given $157.50 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. J & J Snack Foods’ rating score has declined by 33.3% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $157.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given J & J Snack Foods an industry rank of 107 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JJSF shares. CL King started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, insider Robert M. Radano sold 5,250 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.34, for a total transaction of $731,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,164.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $5,883,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,094,000 after acquiring an additional 35,505 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 22,326 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 17,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 320,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,684,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods stock traded up $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $135.46. The company had a trading volume of 38,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,402. The stock has a market cap of $2,533.92, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.66. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $157.33.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.95 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a range of snack foods and beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. The Company operates in three business segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets and Frozen Beverages. Its portfolio of products includes soft pretzels, frozen beverages, frozen juice treats and desserts, stuffed sandwiches, burritos, churros, fruit pies, funnel cakes, cookies and bakery goods, and other snack foods and drinks.

