J. Goldman & Co LP Purchases 315,000 Shares of J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL)

J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) by 233.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 1.03% of J.Jill worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the third quarter worth $109,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JILL. ValuEngine cut shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Friday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 target price on shares of J.Jill and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen set a $7.00 price target on shares of J.Jill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

In other J.Jill news, Director Michael A. Eck bought 10,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,862.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.Jill Inc (JILL) traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.36. 56,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. J.Jill Inc has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $188.99 and a P/E ratio of 3.40.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that J.Jill Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

J.Jill, Inc (J.Jill) operates as a specialty retailer in the women’s apparel industry. J.Jill is a women’s apparel brand focused on customer in the 40-65 age segment. The Company operates an integrated omni-channel platform that is diversified across its retail stores, Website and catalogs. It operates in the retail and direct channels segment.

