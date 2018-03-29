J M Smucker (SJM) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

J M Smucker (NYSE: SJM) is one of 103 publicly-traded companies in the “FOOD” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare J M Smucker to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get J M Smucker alerts:

This table compares J M Smucker and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J M Smucker 17.16% 12.46% 5.72% J M Smucker Competitors -115.35% -4.12% 1.18%

Risk and Volatility

J M Smucker has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J M Smucker’s peers have a beta of 0.68, suggesting that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares J M Smucker and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio J M Smucker $7.39 billion $592.30 million 11.16 J M Smucker Competitors $7.59 billion $479.72 million 18.91

J M Smucker’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than J M Smucker. J M Smucker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.6% of J M Smucker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “FOOD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of J M Smucker shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “FOOD” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

J M Smucker pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. J M Smucker pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “FOOD” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 34.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. J M Smucker has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. J M Smucker is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for J M Smucker and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J M Smucker 3 6 5 0 2.14 J M Smucker Competitors 632 2743 2806 115 2.38

J M Smucker currently has a consensus price target of $128.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.81%. As a group, “FOOD” companies have a potential upside of 13.75%. Given J M Smucker’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe J M Smucker has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

J M Smucker peers beat J M Smucker on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a manufacturer and marketer of branded food and beverage products and pet food and pet snacks in North America. The Company’s segments include U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice. The Company’s U.S. retail market segments consist of the sale of branded food products to consumers through retail outlets in North America. In the U.S. retail market segments, the Company’s products are sold to food retailers, food wholesalers, drug stores, club stores, mass merchandisers, discount and dollar stores, military commissaries, natural foods stores and distributors, and pet specialty stores. In International and Foodservice, the Company’s products are distributed domestically and in foreign countries through retail channels and foodservice distributors and operators, such as restaurants, lodging, schools and universities, healthcare operators.

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.