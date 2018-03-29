James Bradley Byrne Sells 1,232,605 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder James Bradley Byrne sold 1,232,605 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $11,993,246.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ VRA) opened at $10.61 on Thursday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $357.67, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Cowen set a $10.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vera Bradley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 29.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc (Vera Bradley) is a designer of women’s handbags, accessories, luggage and travel items, eyewear, and stationery and gifts. The Company’s segments include Direct and Indirect. The Company offers various products, including bags, travel, home and accessories. Its accessories include fashion accessories, such as wallets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, and scarves and various technology accessories.

