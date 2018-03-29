James Investment Research Inc. Buys 1,200 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.41.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $401,620.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Schomburger sold 37,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $3,073,833.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) opened at $78.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $192,629.92, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $94.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

