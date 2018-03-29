Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) CFO Sells $382,856.76 in Stock

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) CFO Jane Henderson sold 17,316 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $382,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jane Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 23rd, Jane Henderson sold 11,200 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $229,824.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Jane Henderson sold 15,416 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $341,464.40.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ VYGR) opened at $18.32 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $580.69, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.37.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 697.03% and a negative return on equity of 63.18%. research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company focuses on developing treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The Company’s pipeline consists of programs for CNS indications, including advanced Parkinson’s disease; a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); Huntington’s disease; Friedreich’s ataxia; frontotemporal dementia/Alzheimer’s disease, and severe chronic pain.

