Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 9,882 Gartner (IT)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner (NYSE:IT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Gartner by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Gartner by 7.5% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Gartner by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Gartner by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $245,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,575.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 5,713 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total transaction of $663,564.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,855 shares of company stock worth $9,818,666. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.90.

Gartner (IT) opened at $116.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10,859.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,893.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $142.16.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 0.10%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

