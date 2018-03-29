Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) by 193.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $477,000.

Get Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) opened at $35.95 on Thursday. Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $38.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0331 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

WARNING: “Jane Street Group LLC Buys 21,839 Shares of Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/jane-street-group-llc-buys-21839-shares-of-cambria-etf-trust-cambria-emerging-shareholder-yield-etf-eyld.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.