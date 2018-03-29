Jason B. Shandell Sells 20,000 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) insider Jason B. Shandell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,157.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jason B. Shandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 25th, Jason B. Shandell sold 8,661 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $166,810.86.

On Friday, January 26th, Jason B. Shandell sold 18,627 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $361,736.34.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $856.10, a PE ratio of 59.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $20.45.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 229,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 17,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,844,000 after acquiring an additional 226,271 shares during the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling generic and injectable, inhalation and intranasal products. The Company has two segments: finished pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) products.

