Jefferies Group Initiates Coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.30, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.41.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.17% and a negative return on equity of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $3.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $2,229,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,194,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,307,282.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 908,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,235.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,400. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 252.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 31,765 shares during the period. 26.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Arrowhead Research Corporation, develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a portfolio of ribonucleic acid (RNA) chemistries and modes of delivery, the Company’s therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce knockdown of target genes.

