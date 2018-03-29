Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Briggs & Stratton as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,309,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,594,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 12.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 90,831 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 1,777.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 270,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 256,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

BGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Briggs & Stratton to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Briggs & Stratton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other news, insider Todd J. Teske sold 5,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $121,995.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 378,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,382.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Teske sold 26,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $610,381.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,443.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Briggs & Stratton (NYSE BGG) traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.52. 25,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.66. Briggs & Stratton has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $27.34.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. Briggs & Stratton had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Briggs & Stratton’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Briggs & Stratton will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.71%.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

