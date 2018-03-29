Jefferies Group LLC Has $206,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,678 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $1,034,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. ValuEngine raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Wells Fargo raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.31 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $139.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) opened at $105.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,103.86, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.56 and a 52-week high of $127.23.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $731.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.30 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 4.03%. equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

