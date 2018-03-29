Jefferies Group LLC Increases Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in NewMarket by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

NewMarket Co. (NYSE NEU) traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $403.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,067. The firm has a market cap of $4,701.41, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.42. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.59 and a fifty-two week high of $483.86.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.57). NewMarket had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $559.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. NewMarket’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 43.56%.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/jefferies-group-llc-has-507000-stake-in-newmarket-co-neu-updated.html.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation is a holding company. The Company is the parent company of Afton Chemical Corporation (Afton), Ethyl Corporation (Ethyl), NewMarket Services Corporation (NewMarket Services), and NewMarket Development Corporation (NewMarket Development). The Company operates through petroleum additives segment, which is primarily represented by Afton.

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.