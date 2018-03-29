Jefferies Group LLC Invests $212,000 in Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NCBS)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,866 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $827,000. 34.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.50 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

In related news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $122,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ NCBS) opened at $54.50 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $543.42, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $35.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.90 million. analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts operations through its subsidiary, Nicolet National Bank (the Bank), which is a commercial bank. The Company also owns investment advisory firms, Brookfield Investment Partners, LLC, which provides investment strategy and transactional services to select community banks, and Nicolet Advisory Services, LLC, which conducts brokerage and financial advisory services primarily to individual consumers.

