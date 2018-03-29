Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,783 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Ebix by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ebix by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

EBIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Ebix from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Ebix in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ebix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.40. The stock had a trading volume of 36,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,104. Ebix Inc has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $2,278.12, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Ebix had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $104.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.33 million. research analysts expect that Ebix Inc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Ebix’s payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

