Jefferies Group LLC Sells 3,613,295 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613,295 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,162,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,879,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 27,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

In other news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.06, for a total value of $187,616.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,287.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,128 shares of company stock worth $748,368 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) opened at $133.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3,622.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a twelve month low of $96.42 and a twelve month high of $154.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $481.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.36 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation focuses on vacation ownership, based on number of owners, number of resorts and revenues. The Company is an exclusive worldwide developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands.

