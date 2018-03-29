Jefferies Group LLC Takes $483,000 Position in Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

VIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Telefonica Brasil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Santander lowered Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Telefonica Brasil from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $16.00 price target on Telefonica Brasil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Telefonica Brasil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV) traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 77,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telefonica Brasil SA has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,549.94, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 6.60%. equities analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

