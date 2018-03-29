22,630 Shares in Wabash National Co. (WNC) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in Wabash National by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth $438,000.

Shares of Wabash National Co. (WNC) traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.73. 19,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,279. The company has a market cap of $1,172.03, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.82. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.85%.

WNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. OTR Global downgraded Wabash National to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Richard J. Giromini sold 58,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,459,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 803,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,124,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

