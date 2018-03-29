Southwestern Energy (SWN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Group in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen set a $5.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.76.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $2,512.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.77 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 6,879,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,387,000 after acquiring an additional 51,514 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8,157.9% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 117,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 59,584 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company is an energy company engaged in natural gas and oil exploration, development and production. The Company operates through two segments: Exploration and Production (E&P) and Midstream Services. Its operations in northeast Pennsylvania are primarily focused on the unconventional natural gas reservoir known as the Marcellus Shale.

