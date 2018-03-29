Jefferies Group Weighs in on Cimarex Energy Co’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a report released on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $8.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.83. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $152.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen set a $165.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

Shares of XEC stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.47. 1,483,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,070. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $89.49 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8,935.87, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,812,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,100,000 after purchasing an additional 395,877 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 41.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,623,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,549,000 after purchasing an additional 478,543 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,506,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,763,000 after purchasing an additional 153,665 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,022,000 after purchasing an additional 57,411 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.88, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $185,858.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates in exploration and production (E&P) segment. Its operations are located in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. Its E&P activities take place primarily in two areas: the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent region.

