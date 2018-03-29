JLB & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.5% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,168,000 after buying an additional 899,911 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,418,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 209,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 250,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ PEP) traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.32. The stock had a trading volume of 740,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,450. The firm has a market cap of $152,789.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 61.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo increased their target price on PepsiCo from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.04.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

