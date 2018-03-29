John Chisholm Sells 16,429 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Director John Chisholm sold 16,429 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $396,431.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,486.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Chisholm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 23rd, John Chisholm sold 2,750 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $66,962.50.

On Wednesday, December 27th, John Chisholm sold 3,900 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $101,595.00.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $311.88, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.27. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $29.55.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.77 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 0.62%. research analysts forecast that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Natural Gas Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc is a provider of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry. The Company focuses primarily on the non-conventional natural gas and oil production business in the United States, such as coal bed methane, gas shale, tight gas and oil shales.

