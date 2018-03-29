GEN III Oil (GIII) Director John Detmold Buys 20,000 Shares

GEN III Oil (CVE:GIII) Director John Detmold acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$12,200.00.

Shares of GEN III Oil (CVE:GIII) traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.61. 14,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,527. GEN III Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.98.

