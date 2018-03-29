John Wood Group (LON:WG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. They presently have a GBX 750 ($10.36) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WG. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 820 ($11.33) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.91) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 730 ($10.09) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 800 ($11.05) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 875 ($12.09) to GBX 865 ($11.95) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 782 ($10.80).

Get John Wood Group alerts:

WG stock opened at GBX 535 ($7.39) on Wednesday. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of GBX 553 ($7.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 830 ($11.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $4,320.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26,750.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/john-wood-group-wg-given-overweight-rating-at-jpmorgan-chase-co-updated.html.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based energy services company. The Company provides a range of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. It operates through two segments: Wood Group Engineering segment, which provides a range of engineering services, such as conceptual studies, engineering, project and construction management, and control system upgrades, to the upstream, subsea and pipeline, downstream, chemical process and industrial, and clean energy sectors, and Wood Group PSN segment, which provides production services to the upstream, midstream, downstream and industrial sectors through brownfield engineering and modifications, production enhancement, operations and maintenance, facility construction and maintenance management, industrial services, training and decommissioning services, and turbine activities.

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.