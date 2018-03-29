Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Highwater Wealth Management LLC

Highwater Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $20,172,712.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.16. The stock had a trading volume of 651,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095,372. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $120.95 and a twelve month high of $148.32. The stock has a market cap of $341,291.97, a P/E ratio of 326.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 861.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Vetr lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.55 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Group set a $161.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/johnson-johnson-jnj-stake-increased-by-highwater-wealth-management-llc-updated.html.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.