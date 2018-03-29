Joincoin Market Capitalization Achieves $107,911.00 (J)

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Joincoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000482 BTC on exchanges. Joincoin has a total market cap of $107,911.00 and $0.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joincoin has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joincoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000143 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001376 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Joincoin Profile

Joincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,077,134 coins. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team. Joincoin’s official website is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0.

Joincoin Coin Trading

Joincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to buy Joincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joincoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Joincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joincoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.