JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.80 ($49.14) price objective on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research report released on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TLX. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Talanx in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Commerzbank reiterated a neutral rating and issued a price objective on shares of Talanx in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($48.15) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. equinet set a €40.00 ($49.38) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €37.30 ($46.05) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.44 ($46.22).

Get Talanx alerts:

Shares of Talanx stock opened at €35.28 ($43.56) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,880.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47. Talanx has a 1-year low of €30.66 ($37.85) and a 1-year high of €37.32 ($46.07).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Talanx (TLX) Given a €39.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/jpmorgan-chase-39-80-price-target-for-talanx-tlx-updated.html.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.