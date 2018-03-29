JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) to Underweight

Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. They presently have a GBX 900 ($12.43) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 2,500 ($34.54). JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Micro Focus International from GBX 2,880 ($39.79) to GBX 2,800 ($38.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,600 ($35.92) target price for the company. Investec raised Micro Focus International to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($26.25) to GBX 1,000 ($13.82) in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Numis Securities raised Micro Focus International to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,840 ($39.24) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,445 ($19.96).

Shares of Micro Focus International (MCRO) opened at GBX 991.40 ($13.70) on Tuesday. Micro Focus International has a one year low of GBX 26.78 ($0.37) and a one year high of GBX 2,970.50 ($41.04). The company has a market capitalization of $8,280.00 and a P/E ratio of 2,023.27.

In other news, insider Kevin Loosemore purchased 20,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,006 ($13.90) per share, with a total value of £202,769.36 ($280,145.57). Also, insider Darren Roos purchased 3,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,257 ($31.18) per share, with a total value of £69,989.57 ($96,697.39). Insiders have purchased 28,548 shares of company stock valued at $32,249,433 in the last three months.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc is a United Kingdom-based global software company. The Company is engaged in delivering and supporting software solutions. The Company enables customers to utilize new technology solutions while maximizing the value of their investments in information technology (IT) infrastructure and business applications.

